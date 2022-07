Squash player Anahat Singh lost her second round match 3-1 against Wales’ Emily Whitlock and failed to advance to the Round of 16 in women’s singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Singh lost the match in four sets but gave a tough contest to the World No. 19. The Indian even took the third game off her Welsh player.

The final score of the game was: 11-7 11-7 4-11 11-6.

The 14-year-old was India’s youngest athlete at the Birmingham Games and had won her Round of 64 match on Friday.