CWG 2022: Focused on getting accustomed to weather, says Manpreet

The Indian men’s hockey team will be facing England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in their Pool matches at the Birmingham Games.

23 July, 2022 14:18 IST
Manpreet Singh with Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh during the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Manpreet Singh with Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh during the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Once acclimatised to the weather in the UK, the Indian men's hockey team will do "whatever it takes to win a medal" at the Commonwealth Games, skipper Manpreet Singh said on Saturday.

The team left for Birmingham on Saturday to participate in the multi-sport event, scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

"Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign," Singh said before departing.

The captain added that team is looking forward to putting on its best show against some of the best teams in the world. Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season 2021–2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham.

"Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here," Manpreet added.

India is drawn in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. The team will kick off its campaign against Ghana on July 31.

