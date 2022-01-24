Cricket Videos Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list India women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj downplayed the importance of strike rate, calling on her teammates to bat according to the match situation instead. Team Sportstar 24 January, 2022 13:23 IST Team Sportstar 24 January, 2022 13:23 IST Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list What IPL 2022 teams look like before mega auction Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket? Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony 2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC