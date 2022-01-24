Cricket Videos

Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list

India women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj downplayed the importance of strike rate, calling on her teammates to bat according to the match situation instead.

24 January, 2022 13:23 IST
24 January, 2022 13:23 IST
