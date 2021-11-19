AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday, effectively ending his playing career with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

De Villiers played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run scorer behind Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133 n.o. against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129 n.o. against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

Speaking about his decision, AB de Villiers said, “I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family.

“I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, team-mates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever.”