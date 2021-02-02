Abu Dhabi T10 League: Qalandars extends winning streak by thumping Arabians

Qalandars extended its winning streak in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a four-wicket win over Maratha Arabians at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

It was another strong allround performance from Qalandars, who restricted Arabians to 101 for 5 in 10 overs despite Mohammad Hafeez’s 44 runs. Its left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir picked three wickets for 22 runs.

Chasing the target, Qalandars managed to maintain its run flow despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Through quick knocks from Sharjeel Khan (28), Sohail Akhtar (20) and Ben Dunk’s (26 not out), the side sailed smoothly towards their target with 11 balls to spare.

Put into bat, Arabians opener Mohammad Hafeez began by picking two boundaries off Sultan Ahmed’s first over. In the third over, Sultan Ahmed got his UAE teammate Abdul Shakoor caught at deep square leg by Asif Ali for 11.

Hafeez managed to hit Shahid Afridi for a boundary and a six to pick 14 runs off his over as the Arabians reached the 50 run mark by the half-way mark.

New bat in Laurie Evans attempted a slog sweep off Daniyal Ahmed and was bowled for 9 in the sixth over. This brought in Shoaib Malik, who flicked the first ball he faced for a boundary. To tighten the fun flow, Qalandars introduced Chris Jordan who gave away just five runs.

The penultimate over saw the dismissal of Hafeez and with Malik's 16-23, Arabians just managed to cross the 100-run mark.

Qalandars got off to a poor start opener Tom Banton was run out in the fifth ball of the first over, courtesy a mix-up with partner Sharjeel Khan.

In the second over, Sharjeel hit Yamin Ahmadzai for two consecutive boundaries. In-form skipper Sohail Akhtar hit Mukhtar Ali for a six over long on and also flicked him for a boundary. Sharjeel hit Sompal Kami for two successive sixes in the fourth over. Akhtar too hit him for a six off the fifth delivery but got trapped leg before with the last ball of that over for 20. Shoaib Malik bowled a tight fifth over and also had Sharjeel caught at long-on for 28.

Qalandars needed 37 runs from the last five overs. Ben Dunk hit Mosaddek Hossain for two boundaries while Asif Ali too picked one boundary to get 15 runs off that over. Ishan Ali, who bowled the seventh over, had Asif caught at long off for 10 and gave away only seven runs.

With 15 runs needed off the last three overs, Arabians introduced Ahmadzai for the eighth over. He forced Afridi to edge to wicketkeeper Shakoor for 2. Next man Daniyal hit the first ball he faced for a straight six and got out to the next one top edging to short fine leg. Then Dunk hit the winning boundary off the first ball of the ninth over to bag the game.



Brief scores:



Qalandars 104 for 6 in 8.1 overs (Sharjeel Khan 28, Sohail Akhtar 20, Ben Dunk 26n.o, Yamin Ahmadzai 2 for 21) beat Maratha Arabians 101 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 44, Shoaib Malik 23, Sohail Tanvir 3 for 22) beat by four wickets

Other scores:

Delhi Bulls 58 for 2 in 4.4 overs (R. Gurbaz 26, S. Rutherford 14) beat Pune Devils 57 for 7 in 10 overs (Ali Khan 3 for 0) by 8 wickets