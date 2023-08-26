MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Fakhar falls as Pakistan loses early wicket

AFG vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Get the live cricket score, commentary, scorecard and latest pdates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan third ODI match in Colombo.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 14:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan‘s Naseem Shah celebrates after Pakistan won by one wicket during the second ODI against Afghanistan.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates after Pakistan won by one wicket during the second ODI against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
Pakistan‘s Naseem Shah celebrates after Pakistan won by one wicket during the second ODI against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in the third One-Day International at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

FOLLOW AFG VS PAK 3RD ODI LIVE SCORE HERE | SCORECARD

TOSS: Pakistan elected to bat.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after clinching a thrilling one-wicket win in the second match. However, given that this is the final assignment for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan and Pakistan will hope to tick all the boxes and gather much-needed confidence and momentum with a win on Saturday.

Series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2023

Match Details: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: 26-08-2023

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Match Starts: 3:00 PM IST

THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.
PAKISTAN
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman.

AFG VS PAK LIVE STREAMING INFO

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app at 3:00 PM IST.

