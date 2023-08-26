AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Fakhar falls as Pakistan loses early wicket

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in the third One-Day International at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
TOSS: Pakistan elected to bat.
Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after clinching a thrilling one-wicket win in the second match. However, given that this is the final assignment for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan and Pakistan will hope to tick all the boxes and gather much-needed confidence and momentum with a win on Saturday.
Series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2023
Match Details: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: 26-08-2023
Toss: 2:30 PM IST
Match Starts: 3:00 PM IST
THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
PAKISTAN
AFG VS PAK LIVE STREAMING INFO
The third ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app at 3:00 PM IST.
