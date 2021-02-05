Cricket Cricket Aravinda de Silva to head Sri Lanka's cricket committee Along with Aravinda de Silva, the other members on the panel are Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara. Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 February, 2021 17:33 IST Former Sri Lanka captain and a member of the country’s 1996 World Cup-winning side, Aravinda de Silva, will head the cricket committee, appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket. - Nissar Ahmad Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 February, 2021 17:33 IST Former Sri Lanka captain and a member of the country’s 1996 World Cup-winning side, Aravinda de Silva, will head the four-member cricket committee, appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket, taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.READ: SLC instructs team manager to submit report on alleged misconduct by playerAlong with Aravinda de Silva, the other members on the panel are Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos