Aravinda de Silva to head Sri Lanka's cricket committee

Former Sri Lanka captain and a member of the country’s 1996 World Cup-winning side, Aravinda de Silva, will head the four-member cricket committee, appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket, taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

READ: SLC instructs team manager to submit report on alleged misconduct by player

Along with Aravinda de Silva, the other members on the panel are Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara.