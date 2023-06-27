MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: England calls up Josh Tongue in all-pace attack for second Test

Worcestershire paceman Tongue, 25, is preferred to the express pace of Mark Wood for the match, which starts on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2023

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Tongue impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month.
FILE PHOTO: Tongue impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tongue impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Seamer Josh Tongue has replaced Moeen Ali in England’s team for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Spinning all-rounder Moeen suffered a burst blister on his right index finger in the narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Worcestershire paceman Tongue, 25, is preferred to the express pace of Mark Wood for the match, which starts on Wednesday.

Seamer Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed were also overlooked in preference of Tongue, who impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI FOR SECOND ASHES TEST
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
