Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know

Published : Jun 16, 2023 06:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Australia captain Pat Cummins during practise ahead of first Ashes Test against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England is all set to host Australia for a five-match Test series starting on June 16. Edgbaston, Birmingham will be hosting the first Ashes Test on Friday.

Ben Stokes will be leading England while Pat Cummins will captain Australia in the historic series.

Here is all you need to know about the squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of Ashes 2023:

Ashes 2023 Squads England Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Mathew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Australia Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner Ashes 2023 Schedule First Test: June 16 - June 20, Edgbaston Second Test: June 28 - July 2, Lord’s Third Test: July 6 - July 10, Headingley Fourth Test: July 19 - July 23, Old Trafford Fifth Test: July 27 - July 31, The Oval

Ashes 2023 - LIVE STREAMING INFO

The England vs Australia first Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.