Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know

Ashes 2023: Here is all you need to know about the squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of the England vs Australia five-match Test series.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 06:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia captain Pat Cummins during practise ahead of first Ashes Test against England.
Australia captain Pat Cummins during practise ahead of first Ashes Test against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia captain Pat Cummins during practise ahead of first Ashes Test against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England is all set to host Australia for a five-match Test series starting on June 16. Edgbaston, Birmingham will be hosting the first Ashes Test on Friday.

Ben Stokes will be leading England while Pat Cummins will captain Australia in the historic series.

Here is all you need to know about the squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of Ashes 2023:

Ashes 2023 Squads
England
Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Mathew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Australia
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Ashes 2023 Schedule
First Test: June 16 - June 20, Edgbaston
Second Test: June 28 - July 2, Lord’s
Third Test: July 6 - July 10, Headingley
Fourth Test: July 19 - July 23, Old Trafford
Fifth Test: July 27 - July 31, The Oval

Ashes 2023 - LIVE STREAMING INFO

The England vs Australia first Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

The Ashes /

Ashes 2023 /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Confident Canada move into Nations League final
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Johnson leads LIV charge at US Open, two back of leaders
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, Ashes 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, Ashes 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. England teams to wear black armbands to honour Nottingham victims
    Reuters
  4. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Confident Canada move into Nations League final
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Johnson leads LIV charge at US Open, two back of leaders
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, Ashes 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment