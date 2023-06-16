Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know

England is all set to host Australia for a five-match Test series starting on June 16. Edgbaston, Birmingham will be hosting the first Ashes Test on Friday.
Ben Stokes will be leading England while Pat Cummins will captain Australia in the historic series.
Here is all you need to know about the squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of Ashes 2023:
Ashes 2023 Squads
England
Australia
Ashes 2023 Schedule
Ashes 2023 - LIVE STREAMING INFO
The England vs Australia first Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.
