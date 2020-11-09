Cricket coach Ashok Singh no more

Former Hyderabad junior cricketer and renowned coach D. Ashok Singh passed away here on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 64 and survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

The soft-spoken Ashok, who was a left-arm spinner and led Hyderabad Blues and Deccan Blues besides representing Ensconse in the HCA Leagues, was also a coach at St. John's Coaching Foundation for a long time.

One of the high points of his career was a five-wicket haul playing under ML Jaisimha’s VST against State Bank of India.

He was also the personal coach of VVS Laxman for long during his heydays.

Former HCA secretary Venkateswaran Seshadri and HCA vice president K. John Manoj were among those who expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.