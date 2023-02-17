IND vs AUS: Ashwin achieves milestone in Delhi Test, picks 100 wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

R Ashwin achieved yet another feat by picking 100 Test wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The off-spinner made an early impact in the second Test by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Score Updates

While Labuschange was trapped in front of the wickets, Ashwin induced an outside edge to pack off Smith for a duck as KS Bharath took an excellent low catch much to the delight of the Indians.

Ashwin achieved the feat during the second session by dismissing Alex Carey in the 47th over of the second Test. On a track where there is plenty of turn and bounce, Ashwin induced an outside edge with Virat Kohli taking a clean catch at first slip.

Playing in his 89th Test match, Ashwin recently breached the 450 Test wickets mark during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur that India won.

With 457 Test wickets, Ashwin has picked 31 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls and took eight wickets in the Nagpur Test.

Ashwin also overtook Anil Kumble to become the fastest Indian bowler and second overall to reach 450 Test wickets.