Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of Day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi.
R Ashwin has removed Australia’s key batsmen - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to hand India an early advantage and this session belongs to India. Rohit Sharma took an excellent review to pack off Labuschagne and then Bharat took a brilliant low catch as Smith walked back without troubling the scorers. India on top.
Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack and the Indians thought they had Usman Khawaja but lose a review as the ball was going well past the leg stump. With a slip and forward short leg, it’s spin from both ends but Australia has come with a very different approach - attacking the spinners pulling out the reverse sweeps, digging deep into the crease and occassionally going down the pitch to smother the spin.
Labuschagne is off the mark with a gentle drive through the square as Shami continues to be expensive but has picked the wicket of Warner. Ashwin is making an impression by turning the ball but Khawaja is up to the task with a reverse shot, taking on the spinner. Ravindra Jadeja is waiting in the wings to roll his arms. Currently, it’s a cat and mouse game, says Dinesh Karthik in the com box.
Shami strikes and that’s a massive wicket as the fast bowler removes David Warner. Beautiful delivery as the ball just straightened a little bit after pitching around the good length area. Warner without any foot movement just poked at it and the ball took a healthy outside edge en route its way to the keeper. No mistake from Bharat and India has the breakthrough with Warner departing for a 44-ball 15. Wicket maiden for Shami as Marnus Labuschagne comes to the middle.
Khawaja and Warner bring the 50-run partnership off 84 balls and this is a very good start from Australia. India is testing the opening pair with short balls and the inside edges have helped the Australians to start well after opting to bat first. The pitch has shown enough signs that it is supporting spin and Ashwin has been bowling well.
The partnership is worth 37 off 79 deliveries and this has been a good start from Australia’s point of view. Ashwin in his opening spell of four overs has mixed his deliveries and the new ball bowling pair of Mohammed Shami and Siraj have posed questions but the Australians have taken a positive approach with Khawaja playing the role of an aggressor. Ashwin has purchased turn and the first hour has been fascinating. India has done well by not letting the Australian opening pair run away as in the last 10 overs only 19 runs have come. Time for Drinks.
Warner is off the mark, finally and he gets his first runs of the Test in 21 balls. With the track showing signs of supporting the spinners, R Ashwin is into the attack and that’s a good move from Rohit Sharma. It’s not too hot and it will take some time for the cracks to open up. Ashwin starts well giving just two runs from his opening over.
David Warner is yet to get off the mark and has faced 15 deliveries so far. Mohammed Siraj has been spot on but Shami has struggled to get his line right, spraying down the leg side, testing the keeping skills of KS Bharat on multiple occasions. Khawaja is off the mark, with streaky boundaries and survived an inside edge as the ball narrowly missed the stumps. Australia is off to a sedate start but the Indian new ball bowlers are looking threatening.
Mohammed Siraj starts in a decent fashion with a huge appeal for an lbw in his very first ball and the fast bowler steamed in with pace and intent posing questions to the Australian opener - Usman Khawaja. Full and swinging in, Siraj and Shami are making most of the misty conditions and the new ball bowlers are looking for an early breakthrough. Khawaja, meanwhile, is off the mark with a flick to the fine leg boundary.
An inside edge saved David Warner as Shami bowls a brilliant opening over and almost packed off the Australian opener. Shami started by spraying down the leg side and conceded four-byes but bounced back in superb fashion. There is a bit of low bounce and troubled Warner by trapping him, but an inside edge saved the Australian. A successful review for Australia.
Gautam Gambhir rings the bell and it’s play time at the Kotla with Mohammed Shami starting the proceedings for India. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are in the middle with Warner on strike. Here we go!
“We’ll bat first. The middle looks like there’s grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test. Cam Green and Mitch Starc aren’t playing, but we’ve got Travis Head coming in for Renshaw, and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut.”
“We’d have batted first as well. The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that’s been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss. (On Pujara’s 100th Test) We are all thrilled for him, his family is here as well. 100 Test matches isn’t easy, there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career. One change for us - Shreyas Iyer is in for Surya.”
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
Australia wins toss, opts to bat first
Baggy Green No.466 has been presented to Matthew Kuhnemann and he gets his cap from Marnus Labuschagne.
After more than five years, Test cricket returns to Kotla and we have a cracker of a game. It’s India vs Australia with Rohit Sharma’s men taking a 1-0 lead.