Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

The all-rounder was given the charge of the 17-member squad announced for the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
13 August, 2022 19:25 IST
Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 21 T20 internationals earlier.

Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 21 T20 internationals earlier. | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was appointed as the captain of Bangladesh for the Asia Cup, the tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

The cricket board also announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates from August 27. Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the group stage.

Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 21 T20Is previously, with his side winning just seven matches.

In June, Shakib was appointed as the captain of the test Team after Mominul Haque stepped down from the role.

Shakib had been in news recently for his endorsement deal with a betting website. The BCB had asked the 35-year-old to make a choice between playing for the national team or the endorsement deal. Shakib later opted out of the deal.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup, tour of New Zealand and T20 World Cup
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed. 

