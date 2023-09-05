MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue

Pallekele has seen the second half of India’s contest against Pakistan being washed out and the match against Nepal being truncated owing to rain.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 21:05 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan (R) and Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka watch during the trailer launch of ‘800’, the biopic of Muralitharan.
Former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan (R) and Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka watch during the trailer launch of ‘800’, the biopic of Muralitharan. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan (R) and Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka watch during the trailer launch of ‘800’, the biopic of Muralitharan. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday defended the choice of Pallekele as one of the venues for the ongoing Asia Cup, saying the city has witnessed “unusual weather” in the past few days.

The organisers have come in for criticism for picking Sri Lanka as the co-host for the Asia Cup and not the UAE, with the second half of India’s contest against Pakistan being washed out and the match against Nepal being truncated owing to rain.

RELATED | Muralitharan at his biopic trailer launch: Dravid among all-time greats but he could never read me

Jayasuriya told PTI in an exclusive interaction that while he recalls playing cricket back home in the month of September, the city of Pallekele was not expected to get such rains.

“I think we did, I cannot remember. I played long time ago; we would have played in the months of August and September,” said Jayasuriya, who came for the trailer launch of his Sri Lanka teammate Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’.

“We never expected this kind of weather. Normally, in Pallekele, it is a dry zone — you do not get much rains and it is only seasonal rains. In Pallekele, you do not get unusual weather. We cannot help,” Jayasuriya added.

Jayasuriya said India have a balanced side in the Asia Cup and their top-order’s struggle against Pakistan’s pace battery is not to be panicked about.

“They are a very good Indian team. Unfortunately in the Asia Cup (match) it got rained off against Pakistan. Even yesterday’s game (against Nepal) was mostly rained off, but they have a balanced team,” he said.

“These things happen in cricket — there are days when you will not get runs and there are days when you will. I do not think anybody should panic about it much. This Indian side is good,” Jayasuriya said.

The former captain also backed Sri Lanka to excel in the coming assignments.

“They are playing well in the Asia Cup and even against Afghanistan they have played well. They need to continue performing during this tournament so that they get more confidence,” Jayasuriya said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sanath Jayasuriya /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Muttiah Muralitharan /

Sachin Tendulkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue
    PTI
  2. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 161/4 (23 overs), Nabi launches attack; AFG needs 131 off 85 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish football federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
    AP
  5. FIBA World Cup 2023: USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue
    PTI
  2. India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Muttiah Muralitharan at his biopic trailer launch: Dravid among all-time greats but he could never read me
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue
    PTI
  2. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 161/4 (23 overs), Nabi launches attack; AFG needs 131 off 85 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish football federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
    AP
  5. FIBA World Cup 2023: USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment