Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat

While parts of Colombo have been flooded, the R. Premadasa Stadium will continue to be the venue for four Super Four matches and the final, to be held on September 17.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 18:29 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India and Pakistan are set to meet in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage in Colombo on September 10.
India and Pakistan are set to meet in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage in Colombo on September 10.
infoIcon

India and Pakistan are set to meet in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage in Colombo on September 10. | Photo Credit: ICC

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches to be held in Colombo will remain in the city, contrary to previous reports of a change in venue owing to persistent rains.

While parts of Colombo have been flooded, the R. Premadasa Stadium will continue to be the venue for four Super Four matches and the final, to be held on September 17.

READ |Asia Cup Super 4 schedule

The first match of the Super Four stage will be played on Wednesday in Lahore, with Pakistan taking on the second-placed team in Group B.

The suceeding games will be played in Colombo, including an India-Pakistan clash on September 10.

Earlier, it was reported that after a damp squib between India and Pakistan in the group stage on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonment and opt for a change of venue instead.

