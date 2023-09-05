Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches, final to remain in Colombo despite rain threat

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches to be held in Colombo will remain in the city, contrary to previous reports of a change in venue owing to persistent rains.

While parts of Colombo have been flooded, the R. Premadasa Stadium will continue to be the venue for four Super Four matches and the final, to be held on September 17.

The first match of the Super Four stage will be played on Wednesday in Lahore, with Pakistan taking on the second-placed team in Group B.

The suceeding games will be played in Colombo, including an India-Pakistan clash on September 10.

Earlier, it was reported that after a damp squib between India and Pakistan in the group stage on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonment and opt for a change of venue instead.