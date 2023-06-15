Asia Cup 2023 dates: Matches start on August 31; Four in Pakistan, nine in Sri Lanka

Published : Jun 15, 2023 16:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be played between August 31 and September 17.

The tournament will start with four matches in Pakistan with the ACC confirming the acceptance of a hybrid model. The tournament which will be played in the ODI format this year, will then move to Sri Lanka for the last nine matches.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal which marked its maiden qualification into the continental tournament this year.

Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion after it beat Pakistan in the final held in the United Arab Emirates in 2022.

India is grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal in the league stage while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up the second group.

The two teams from both groups will move into the Super Four round-robin stage. The two teams from the round will then proceed to the final.