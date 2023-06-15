Magazine

Asia Cup 2023 dates: Matches start on August 31; Four in Pakistan, nine in Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: The tournament will start on August 31 with the ACC confirming the acceptance of a hybrid model for matches to be played in Pakistan.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 16:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka.
India will play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India will play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be played between August 31 and September 17.

The tournament will start with four matches in Pakistan with the ACC confirming the acceptance of a hybrid model. The tournament which will be played in the ODI format this year, will then move to Sri Lanka for the last nine matches.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal which marked its maiden qualification into the continental tournament this year.

Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out

Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion after it beat Pakistan in the final held in the United Arab Emirates in 2022.

India is grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal in the league stage while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up the second group.

The two teams from both groups will move into the Super Four round-robin stage. The two teams from the round will then proceed to the final.

