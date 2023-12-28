MagazineBuy Print

‘Worth’ the wait? Post-lunch session delayed in Aus vs Pak Test as third umpire gets stuck in lift

The on-field umpires were informed that Richard Illingworth had not reached his station at the MCG. The broadcasters also panned the cameras toward his empty seat.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 12:06 IST , Melbourne

PTI
Steve Smith, who was batting with Warner at that time, was overheard asking Wilson whether he could sit down until Illingworth (the third umpire) returned. | Photo Credit: AP
Steve Smith, who was batting with Warner at that time, was overheard asking Wilson whether he could sit down until Illingworth (the third umpire) returned. | Photo Credit: AP

The start of post-lunch session was delayed during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan here on Thursday after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), leading to funny scenes on the field.

After the players walked out after lunch on day three of the second Test, play couldn’t be resumed for several minutes.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough were informed that Illingworth had not reached his station at the MCG. The broadcasters also panned the cameras toward his empty seat.

“The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift,” Cricket Australia’s social media arm posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Englishman was trapped in a lift while returning from the dining area back to his designated seat.

Australia opener David Warner saw the funny side to the situation and was seen laughing while reserve umpire Phillip Gillespie ran towards the box to substitute Illingworth as the third official.

ALSO READ: Australia Women shakes off Test loss against India to shift focus on big picture

Steve Smith, who was batting with Warner at that time, was overheard asking Wilson whether he could sit down until Illingworth returned.

A few minutes later Illingworth got out of the lift and proceeded to his seat, and play resumed after a few minutes.

“A wild Richard Illingworth appeared!” Cricket Australia’s said in another post on X.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
