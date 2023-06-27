Australia ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures, match date and venues

Australia will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against India in Chennai on October 8 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

During the 2011 edition, India beat Australia in the quarterfinal before marching to claim its second 50-over title.

Australia will play at eight different venues in this edition: Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Aussies will close the league stage of the tournament on November 12 against Bangladesh in Pune.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule