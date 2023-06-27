MagazineBuy Print

Australia ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures, match date and venues

Australia ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Pat Cummins-led side will begin its campaign against India in Chennai.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 12:40 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia will open its ODI World Cup 2023 against India in Chennai.
Australia will open its ODI World Cup 2023 against India in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia will open its ODI World Cup 2023 against India in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against India in Chennai on October 8 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ODI WORLD CUP SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

During the 2011 edition, India beat Australia in the quarterfinal before marching to claim its second 50-over title.

Australia will play at eight different venues in this edition: Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Aussies will close the league stage of the tournament on November 12 against Bangladesh in Pune.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
Australia vs India October 8 Chennai
Australia vs South Africa October 13 Lucknow
Australia vs Qualifier 2 October 16 Lucknow
Australia vs Pakistan October 20 Bengaluru
Australia vs Qualifier 1 October 25 Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand October 28 Dharamsala
Australia vs England November 4 Ahmedabad
Australia vs Afghanistan November 7 Mumbai
Australia vs Bangladesh November 12 Pune

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
