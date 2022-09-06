Bangladesh on Tuesday announced the squad for women’s T20 World Cup qualifier which is set to be held later this month.

Wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana will lead the 15-member squad. She also captained the Bangladesh team during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

The qualifier, comprising of eight teams, will commence on September 14 and will come to a close on September 25.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Sharmin Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Marufa Akter