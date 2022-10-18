Cricket

BCCI to back Greg Barclay for ICC Chair post

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 18 October, 2022 20:10 IST
The newly elected office bearers formalised the BCCI’s support for Barclay for a second term.

The newly elected office bearers formalised the BCCI's support for Barclay for a second term.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to back Greg Barclay’s candidacy for a second consecutive term as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sportstar understands that minutes after the BCCI annual general meeting authorised the new set of office-bearers to decide India’s representative to the ICC, the BCCI hierarchy formalised its support for Barclay, the former New Zealand Cricket chief who took over as the ICC Chair in November 2020.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the ICC Chair’s post is October 20.

The decision thus puts an end to Sourav Ganguly’s formal involvement as the BCCI representative. After his unceremonious exit as the BCCI chief, a political case was made out for Ganguly’s candidature for the ICC election.

But with Ganguly leaving the AGM enclosure after passing the baton on to his senior Roger Binny, the former India captain will have to settle with the Cricket Association of Bengal president’s role vis-a-vis his involvement in cricket administration.

