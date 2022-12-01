BCCI appoints Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik in new Cricket Advisory Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its news Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The three-member committee comprise Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik. Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

Paranjape had played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the former Senior Men’s Selection Committee that was helmed by MSK Prasad. The duo have taken the positions vacated by Madan Lal and RP Singh.

According to the BCCI constitution, ‘the selection committee needs to be selected by a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee.’ But the CAC has been without a chairman since October last year after Lal turned 70. In Lal’s absence, the other two members of the CAC - Singh and Naik - had conducted the interview of Rahul Dravid in November last year as the men’s head coach after Ravi Shastri’s term got over.

While Naik, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC, Singh has ended his term after taking up the role of a talent scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The new CAC will now be in charge of selecting the new five-member panel of the All Inda Senior Selection Comittee.