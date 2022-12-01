Cricket

BCCI appoints Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik in new Cricket Advisory Committee

The three-member CAC committee of the BCCI comprise Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 16:09 IST
01 December, 2022 16:09 IST
The BCCI has appointed its new three-member CAC committee on Thursday,

The BCCI has appointed its new three-member CAC committee on Thursday, | Photo Credit: AFP

The three-member CAC committee of the BCCI comprise Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its news Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The three-member committee comprise Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik. Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

Paranjape had played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the former Senior Men’s Selection Committee that was helmed by MSK Prasad. The duo have taken the positions vacated by Madan Lal and RP Singh.

Also Read
Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee emerge as front runners for national selectors’ roles

According to the BCCI constitution, ‘the selection committee needs to be selected by a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee.’ But the CAC has been without a chairman since October last year after Lal turned 70. In Lal’s absence, the other two members of the CAC - Singh and Naik - had conducted the interview of Rahul Dravid in November last year as the men’s head coach after Ravi Shastri’s term got over.

While Naik, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC, Singh has ended his term after taking up the role of a talent scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The new CAC will now be in charge of selecting the new five-member panel of the All Inda Senior Selection Comittee.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us