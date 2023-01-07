Chetan Sharma will be continuing as chairman of selectors as Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath have been appointed as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, the BCCI stated in a release on Saturday.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” the BCCI statement read.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee,” the statement read.