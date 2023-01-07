Cricket

BCCI Selection Committee: Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman of selectors

Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath have been appointed as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, the BCCI stated in a release on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
07 January, 2023 16:55 IST
Chairman of the senior men’s selection panel Chetan Sharma.

Chairman of the senior men’s selection panel Chetan Sharma. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chetan Sharma will be continuing as chairman of selectors as Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath have been appointed as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, the BCCI stated in a release on Saturday.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” the BCCI statement read.

