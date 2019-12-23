Cricket Cricket Best Catches Of 2019: From Stokes' World Cup screamer to Smith's Ashes stunner From Ben Stokes' screamer at the World Cup 2019 to Steve Smith's Ashes stunner, we recap the top five catches across formats this year. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 15:08 IST Ben Stokes of England takes a catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa at The Oval. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 15:08 IST England vs South Africa 1st match, World Cup 2019 at The OvalPhehlukwayo hammered Adil Rashid through deep mid-wicket, but Ben Stokes somehow leapt horizontally towards the rope, timed his jump to perfection, and denied a certain six, with his outstretched, reverse-cupped, right hand catch. England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test at The Oval Steve Smith of Australia takes a catch to dismiss Chris Woakes of England off the bowling of Mitch Marsh of Australia during day three of the 5th Specsavers Ashes Test between England and Australia. - GETTY IMAGES Chris Woakes had a wild slash outside off at a Chris Woakes outswinger. It was travelling quickly but Steve Smith kept his eyes on the ball, leapt at full stretch, and plucked a sensational catch with his outstretched right hand. West Indies vs Australia, 10th match, World Cup 2019 at NottinghamSteve Smith flicked Oshane Thomas over backward square, where Sheldon Cottrell sprinted along the rope to his left at full tilt to catch the ball, before flicking it up and stepping over the rope and reclaiming it after gathering his balance inside the field of play. England Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI at Chelmsford Fran Wilson of England celebrates with her teammates after catching out Hayley Matthews of West Indies during the 3rd One Day International match between England Women and West Indies Women at the Cloudfm County Ground. - GETTY IMAGES England Women's Fran Wilson, playing her first match of the series, leapt full length to her left at cover to grab the ball in mid-air after West Indies' Hayley Matthews had smashed a Kate Cross delivery towards her.India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at MohaliShikhar Dhawan stepped down and powered his drive straight. It was heading for a boundary until David Miller dived full length to his right and plucked the ball out of the air with his right hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.