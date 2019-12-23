Cricket Cricket Ganguly: Jadeja’s improvement with bat so important Jadeja's form with the bat has seen a vast improvement since the beginning of 2017. During this time he has scored 11 fifties and a hundred across formats. PTI New Delhi 23 December, 2019 14:36 IST Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 39 to help steer India home in the series decider against the West Indies. - K.R. DEEPAK PTI New Delhi 23 December, 2019 14:36 IST BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja’s improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.Jadeja, who has already hit 11 half-centuries in ODIs, held his nerves to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday night.“Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja's improvement with the bat so important ...” Ganguly tweeted.Ganguly’s satisfaction is understandable as Jadeja, at the start of his career, was panned for not being able to hit big shots in the death overs.However, things have changed in the past few years and he has now scored more than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be precise) and 1844 in Test matches.In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Tests and 11 in ODIs) along with a hundred in the longest format. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.