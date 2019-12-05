Bishan Singh Bedi’s letter of protest to DDCA Ombudsman

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed has been flooded with complaints against the functioning of the current set of office-bearers.

In the latest letter of protest, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi has highlighted some of the selections to the Ranji Trophy. He has taken strong exception to the policy of selectors picking players without a prescribed criteria of performance and fitness.

“I have for reference, a complaint made by a longstanding DDCA member, Parmod Jain, which is originally marked to you. The complaint by Mr. Jain (who manages two of the most reputed clubs in Delhi) is very serious and merits immediate action. As is already evident, selection in Delhi at the current moment is extremely contentious, with several non domicile cricketers making their way brazenly into Delhi teams after failing to find a spot in various state teams,” Bedi wrote.

Disastrous results

Bedi, who had earlier objected to the selection of Anil Bhardwaj and Vineet Jain in the selection committee, said: “The results have been disastrous, with all teams having been knocked out so far. Since the remaining season’s teams are now being selected, it is absolutely imperative that we make serious efforts to salvage whatever we can, by following norms of fairness and equity.”

READ: Anarchy surfaces in DDCA with selection of State team

Objecting to the unprecedented nomination of Sumit Narwal as Observer, Cricket Operations, Bedi pointed out, “it is highly improper to have a special position of ‘observer’ created just to sit inside a selection committee meeting. Please note that no such position has been envisaged by Justice Lodha Committee in their recommendations to the Hon Supreme Court — neither has the Hon Supreme Court included this position in their final judgement.”

Accusing the current Apex Council structure, Bedi noted, “Delhi has long perfected the system of ‘I-scratch-your-back, I-will-scratch-yours’. With the Secretary, DDCA (Vinod Tihara) being temporarily out of action, we are still seeing this deceptive but subtle manipulation, we shudder to think what will happen when the ‘experienced’ secretary takes full control of DDCA’s apparatus. Please note that this new system being implemented in DDCA is liable to be thoroughly misused.”

Making an appeal to save Delhi’s cricket plummeting further, Bedi appealed to the Ombudsman and the BCCI to intervene urgently.

“I would request you to please take immediate action to stem the inevitable rot in selections by implementing this new system. Please assist in bringing cricket back on track, urgently,” Bedi concluded.