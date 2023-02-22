Cricket

Tickner returns to New Zealand squad after cyclone relief efforts

Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand’s North Island on February 12, four days before the first Test between New Zealand and England.

Reuters
22 February, 2023 11:52 IST
22 February, 2023 11:52 IST
Blair Tickner during a training session.

Blair Tickner during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand’s North Island on February 12, four days before the first Test between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand paceman Blair Tickner said he struggled to reconcile the thrill of his Test debut with the suffering in his home town from a devastating cyclone, but said it made him want to provide some small comfort to those affected, including his father.

Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand’s North Island on February 12, four days before the first Test between New Zealand and England. Tickner’s home town Hastings in the Hawke’s Bay region was one of the worst-hit areas. His father’s home was destroyed.

Also Read
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: New Zealand primed to ‘throw some punches’ at confident England

Tickner was given permission to head home to help with relief efforts after England wrapped up victory on Sunday and was emotional when he reunited with team mates in Wellington ahead of the second test beginning on Friday.

“You dream about your test debut forever and expect your family to be there,” Tickner told reporters on Wednesday.

“My dad... just wanted me to represent our family well and represent the Hawke’s Bay. I just wanted to be a bright light for them at home.”

Tickner, 29, took 4-127 against England as New Zealand fell to a 267-run defeat at Mount Maunganui, which was not as badly affected by the cyclone.

His father had encouraged his son to take the field against England and was at Bay Oval to see him dismiss Ben Duckett for his first test wicket.

“My father’s house has been fully destroyed. It was good to get back, help them out,” he said, fighting back tears. “I grew up there as a kid, it’s just crazy to see.

“Cricket doesn’t feel hard when you see stock on the side of the road dead, people crying, their whole lives being flipped upside down.”

New Zealand’s first one-day international against Sri Lanka on March 25 will be a fundraising effort for the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund.

All ticket proceeds and crowd contributions will be donated, governing body NZC said. Their sponsors ANZ Bank have pledged 1 million New Zealand dollars ($622,600) to the fund.

“Cricket to me is obviously my life as well, but it’s nothing compared to what people are going through at the moment,” Tickner said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us