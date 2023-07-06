Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara scores 77th First-Class fifty

West Zone batter Cheteshwar Pujara scores his 77th First-class half-century on day two of the semifinal of Duleep Trophy 2023 against Central Zone at the Alur Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Coming into bat at number three, Pujara scored his half-century in 103 balls with the help of five fours.

With West struggling at 40/2, Pujara along with Suryakumar Yadav added 95 runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.

Follow: West zone vs Central zone semifinal

Pujara, in the first innings, had scored 28 runs in 102 balls before he got out against Central captain Shivam Mavi.

The 35-year-old who has played 103 Test matches for India was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

Pujara was part of the squad who played the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in June where he scored 14 & 27 in the two innings.