CPL TKR vs SLZ Live Score: St Lucia Zouks wins toss, to bowl first vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks

Playing XIs Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

TOSS: Zouks win the toss and will bowl first.

6.45 pm: Knight Riders are unbeaten in their eight matches so far in the competition with eight wins. Zouks are third on the table with 10 points from their eight matches. Both teams have qualified for the semifinals.

6.33 pm: Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro are the top-scoring batsmen for TKR with 2010 and 207 runs, respectively. St Lucia Zouks' Roston Chase is the side's leading run-getter with 170 runs and two fifties.

6.15 pm: Trinbago Knight Riders is unbeaten in its last five matches against St Lucia Zouks, while nothing up four wins.

Check out our latest Magazine ebook by clicking here. (Special edition in celebration of India great M.S. Dhoni)

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill, and will take place in Trinidad & Tobago.

SQUADS Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan. St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.