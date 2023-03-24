Cricket

In 2022, 13 suspicious cricket matches were played across globe: Sportradar report

The 28-page report titled ‘Betting, Corruption and Match-Fixing’ states that in 2022, an unprecedented “1212 suspicious matches” were detected across 12 sporting disciplines in 92 countries.

24 March, 2023
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Interestingly, among 12 sports, cricket is sixth on the list. The report claims that 13 corrupt games could still be the highest for the sport in a single year.

There were 13 competitive cricket matches that came under the cloud of suspicion in 2022, according to a review report published by Sportradar Integrity Services.

Sportradar Integrity Services unit is an international team of qualified integrity experts who deliver analysis on irregular betting, match-fixing and other forms of corruption in sports.

The company uses an application Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to detect suspicious activity during matches.

While football accounted for 775 matches, which possibly could have been corrupted, basketball is second in the list with 220 such games, and lawn tennis is third with 75 questionable games.

Interestingly, among 12 sports, cricket only has 13 allegedly corrupt games and is sixth in the list. The report claims that 13 corrupt games could still be the highest for the sport in a single year.

“Although a number of sports continue to display relatively low numbers of suspicious matches, 13 suspicious cricket matches is still the highest annual figure recorded by Sportradar Integrity Services, and handball and futsal also recorded their highest ever number of suspicious matches,” the report stated.

The PTI had sent a questionnaire to Sportradar to understand which format has been corrupted the most and whether it is international games or matches in the T20 leagues.

However, a look at the report states that the company is not referring to any matches played in India as per the graphics depicted in the report.

Therefore, one could ascertain that none of the 13 corrupt matches mentioned in the report has been played in India.

Sportradar, in fact, had partnered with the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit in 2020 to detect betting irregularities during IPL matches.

