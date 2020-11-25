CWI team to visit Bangladesh to assess bio-security plans

A two-member Cricket West Indies (CWI) team will visit Bangladesh next week to take stock of the bio-security plans and health protocols put in place for West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh in January, 2021.

CWI board director Dr Akshai Mansingh and the board’s security manager Paul Slowewill will visit Dhaka and Chittagong next week. The development comes close on the heels of CWI president Ricky Skerritt’s recent statement that West Indies is keen to tour Bangladesh as scheduled, in January next year.

'Pre-tour recce'

“We would be the first international team to visit Bangladesh since the onset of the pandemic,” CWI CEO Johnny Grave was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Acting always with the health and safety of our touring party at the forefront of our minds, we have decided to conduct a pre-tour recce by sending two highly experienced professionals to assess the BCB’s bio-secure plans and protocols.

'Positive meetings'

“Our respective medical and operations teams have held a number of positive meetings over the last few weeks and following receipt of the report from our inspection team, a recommendation will be made to our board of directors on whether it is safe to tour Bangladesh early next year,” he added.

During the tour, West Indies is scheduled to play three Tests, as many ODIs and two T20Is. The team is currently on a tour of New Zealand, where it is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches.