South Africa beats Ireland by 42 runs to win second T20

South Africa's David Miller hit an unbeaten 75 runs to help the tourist out of early trouble before its spinners then restricted Ireland to secure a 42-run victory in the second Twenty20 international at Belfast on Thursday.

Miller was in belligerent form, scoring off 44 balls, to lift South Africa to 159 for 7 after it won the toss and elected to bat. Ireland was bowled out for 117 in reply as spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin took three wickets each.

South Africa lost two wickets in the first four balls of the innings and was in trouble at 58 for 5 but Miller led a fightback, taking full advantage of being dropped on 19 runs to see it to a respectable score. He hit four sixes in the final over.

Ireland failed to gain any traction in its reply and was strangled by the spinners with Shamsi underlining his ranking as the top T20 international bowler with 3 for 14 off four overs.

Fortuin took 3 for 16 while Shane Getkate top-scored for the Irish with 24 before it was bowled out with three balls to spare.

South Africa won the first T20 international in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs. The last game of the series is also in Belfast on Saturday.