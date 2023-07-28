Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table Updated: South Zone, East Zone on top of standings after third consecutive win

South Zone and East Zone registered their third consecutive victories in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy on Friday to remain unbeaten in the tournament. While South thrashed North East Zone by nine wickets, East got the better of North Zone by 88 runs.

Central Zone lost to West Zone by one wicket and remained winless in the tournament, along with North East.

The six teams in the fray will play each other once in a round-robin format and the top two teams will qualify for the final, to be played on August 3.