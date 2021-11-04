Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Madhuri Meheta, Jincy George centuries light up the day

Madhuri Meheta's unbeaten century guided Odisha to a seven-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the PYC Gymkhana in Pune on Thursday.

Odisha chased down the target of 228 with 22 balls to spare, thanks to Meheta's 108 off 137 balls. She found support in Kajal Jena, who scored 41 off 48 balls. Earlier, skipper Madhusmita Behera picked up two wickets with her leg-breaks.

Uttarakhand captain Anju Tomar (1/28) was the pick of the bowlers who finished with an economy of 2.80.

READ| Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Dhara Gujjar's ton guides Bengal to victory over Himachal

At the Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bengaluru, Bengal beat Punjab in a low-scoring thriller. After being all out for 125, the Bengal bowlers restricted their opponent to 121, winning the contest by four runs.

Off-spinner Mehak Kesar ran through the Bengal batters and returned 4/19 in 9.3 overs. Vanitha VR (33), PP Paul (25) and Gouher Sultana (32 not out) were the only ones among runs.

Seam bowler Sukanya Parida brought Bengal back into the game by picking up four wickets. Kanika Ahuja (44) was the only Punjab batter among runs.

Brief scores

In Pune: Uttarakhand 227/5 (A Tomar 47; M Behera 2/27) lost to Odisha 228/3 (M Meheta 108*; A Tomar 1/28) by seven wickets; Chandigarh 187/8 (P Rana 41; KN Ramyashri 3/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 193/4 (MD Thirushkamini 102 not out; P Saini 3/35) by six wickets

In Alur: Bengal 125 (G Sultana 32 not out, Vanitha 33; M Kesar 4/19) beat Punjab 121 (K Ahuja 44; S Parida 4/22) by four runs

In Vizag: Vidarbha 220 all out (DD Kasat 104; S Gulia 4/40) beat Haryana 73 all out (V Sonwane 2/18) by 147 runs

In Dehradun: Kerala 272/4 (J George 114; NN Debnath 1/37) beat Tripura 97 all out (Sajana 3/8) by 175 runs