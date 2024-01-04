MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Experienced Tamil Nadu starts campaign against Gujarat

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu has a strong batting unit led by B. Sai Sudharsan, who made his India debut last month and Praodsh Ranjan Paul, who got a century for India A in South Africa recently.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 19:48 IST , VALSAD - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu in action.
FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu in action. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu in action. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu

In a battle of contrasting but evenly matched sides, Gujarat takes on Tamil Nadu in the first round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season (Elite Group C) here at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium on Friday.

Both sides haven’t done well in the country’s premier domestic tournament recently, with the home team failing to qualify for the knockouts in the last two years. TN’s record is even worse, having last qualified for the quarterfinals in 2016-17 when Gujarat won its maiden Ranji Trophy title.

ALSO READ | Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy

The hosts - led by new skipper Chintan Gaja - have a relatively inexperienced batting lineup and will rely on former skipper Priyank Panchal to guide the youngsters. Gujarat won the under-25 tournament last year, and Gaja said the team is banking on young batters like Aarya Desai, Sunpreet Bagga and Kshitij Patel, who have come through the ranks.

What it lacks in batting strength, it makes up for in the bowling attack led by pacers Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla and the young Shen Patel, with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi adding teeth to the spin department.

Tamil Nadu, in contrast, has a strong batting unit led by B. Sai Sudharsan, who made his India debut last month and Praodsh Ranjan Paul, who got a century for India A in South Africa recently. The experienced B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar offer a strong middle-order. Promising left-handed batter B. Sachin could also make his debut.

ALSO READ | Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite Group

However, a lot will depend on how the pace attack of Sandeep Warrier, T. Natarajan and M. Mohammed set the game up on a typical red-soil pitch that tends to help the pacers at least on the first two days, as pace bowling has been an area of concern for Tamil Nadu for a while now.

TN played two warm-up matches in Baroda before coming to Valsad, and skipper R. Sai Kishore expressed confidence ahead of the tournament. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner said, “We had two good three-day games and will have a full squad for the first match. Sai and Pradosh, who had their proper full season last year, are now the mainstays, and it will reflect on the field. We have all our bases sorted, and hopefully, the result goes our way too.”

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Gujarat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Experienced Tamil Nadu starts campaign against Gujarat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought begins with Punjab test
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: India Women looks to bounce back after humiliating ODI series defeat against Australia Women
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Bengal’s new title hunt begins with Andhra test
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Experienced Tamil Nadu starts campaign against Gujarat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought begins with Punjab test
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Bengal’s new title hunt begins with Andhra test
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Formidable Uttar Pradesh awaits Samson’s Kerala in first round
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite Group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Experienced Tamil Nadu starts campaign against Gujarat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought begins with Punjab test
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: India Women looks to bounce back after humiliating ODI series defeat against Australia Women
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Bengal’s new title hunt begins with Andhra test
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment