Motera to host Women’s Senior One-Dayer Challengers Trophy

Cricketing action will return to Ahmedabad when the Motera Stadium’s A ground hosts the Women’s Senior One-Dayer Challengers Trophy from March 26.

The four-day tournament, which will see the top women cricketers in the country featuring for India Red, India Blue and India Green teams, will be the first tournament to be played in the Motera Stadium complex after its renovation.

“Before an international fixture, this will help us get things in order,” one of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials told Sportstar.

Earlier, there were speculations that the Indian Premier League (IPL) final could be played in Ahmedabad. However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Mumbai will host the game. There is a possibility of the two All-Star games being played at Motera.

READ | Women's T20 World Cup: India beats Sri Lanka for fourth win in a row

“We have started the process of hosting the Challengers at the A ground. The Board’s curators will get into action and we are confident of hosting a good tournament,” the official said, making it clear that there won’t be any troubles in hosting the tournament.

The iconic stadium, which has hosted innumerable international and domestic fixtures in the past, was under renovation for the last few years. Last week, US President, Donald Trump, inaugurated the new stadium during his visit to India, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

And with the women’s Challengers Trophy, cricket will again return to the venue.

The fixtures