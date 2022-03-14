Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal: Jharkhand piles further misery on Nagaland

Jharkhand rode on a 191-run 10th wicket partnership between Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Shukla to accumulate a mammoth 880 in its first innings in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Even after being in a commanding position, Jharkhand, beginning from 769 for nine, continued its run glut for the third consecutive day. The last pair of batters added 111 runs more in two hours to help Jharkhand set a new highest team total in first-class cricket at the ground. It was the fourth highest aggregate on Indian soil.



In reply, Nagaland, which had a tough start to its journey in the Elite group, was at 130 for four at the end of the day's play.

In the morning, Shukla guided Raja Swarnakar to the point boundary to bring up the 100-run partnership for the 10th wicket and enable Jharkhand to go past the previous best total (791 for six declared) at the venue, posted by Karnataka against Bengal in 1990-91.



This was the fourth century stand for Jharkhand and the second one involving Nadeem.

On a placid track, Nadeem (177, 304b, 22x4, 2x6) relied on his placement to move past 150 and achieve another milestone.

Shukla (85 not out, 149b, 7x4, 6x6), dropped at square leg off Shrikant Mundhe on 44, reached his second half-century by spectacularly hammering Mundhe to fine-leg for a six. He pulled the Nagaland bowlers for a few more massive sixes.

Jharkhand's marathon innings ended 25 minutes before lunch when Imliwati Lemtur, bowling round the wicket, trapped Nadeem in front to break the second highest 10th-wicket stand in Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner, who got his fourth wicket, emerged as Nagaland’s most successful bowler.



Nagaland lost opener Sedezhalie Rupero when he was bowled by Ashish Kumar after lunch. Yugandhar Singh was run out and captain Rongsen Jonathon was caught at slip off Anukul Roy as the team struggled at 43 for three.

Nagaland’s problem compounded when Hokaito Zhimomi was retired hurt with a hand issue.

Mundhe (39, 96b, 6x4) and Chetan Bist gathered 56 runs before the former miscued Nadeem to point.

Bist (46 batting, 123b, 2x4, 1x6) and Abu Nechim (13 batting) held the fort with a lot of ground to cover.



The scores: Jharkhand 880 in 203.4 overs (Kumar Kushagra 266, Shahbaz Nadeem 177, Virat Singh 107, Rahul Shukla 85 n.o., Kumar Suraj 66, Anukul Roy 59, Utkarsh Singh 36, Imliwati Lemtur 4/79, Khrievitso Kense 3/166) vs Nagaland 130/4 in 58 overs (Chetan Bist batting 46, Shrikant Mundhe 39).