Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passes away

Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passed away at a city hospital here on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and two sons. Banerjee was cured of COVID-19, but had to be re-admitted to hospital with heart problem. He was also a regular dialysis patient. Banerjee represented Bengal in between 1969/70 and 1974/75 appearing in 10 matches.