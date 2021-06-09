Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passes away

Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee passed away at a city hospital here on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

READ| Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit and Pant joint sixth in Test rankings

Banerjee was cured of COVID-19, but had to be re-admitted to hospital with heart problem. He was also a regular dialysis patient.

READ| How Gavaskar, Pataudi and Srikkanth helped Sehwag change his guard

Banerjee represented Bengal in between 1969/70 and 1974/75 appearing in 10 matches.