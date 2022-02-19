Ranji Trophy: Shahrukh Khan 194 stuns Delhi as TN grabs first-innings lead

It was PowerPlay by Shahrukh Khan as Tamil Nadu conquered a peak. The onslaught was in one word ‘Brutal.’

Tamil Nadu whipped up an incredible 419 runs on day three with the belligerent Shahrukh leading the charge with booming blows at the ACA Stadium as the side pulled off a heist and grabbed the lead in this Ranji duel.

And it was a classic case of the hunter becoming the hunted. A heavy hitter such as Shahrukh changes the bowlers’ mindset from taking wickets to stemming the run-flow.

Shahrukh’s stunning 194 (148b, 20x4, 10x6) along with Baba Indrajith’s fleet-footed and pristine 117 (149b, 17x4, 2x6) were the highlights as Tamil Nadu overhauled Delhi’s 452.

Tamil Nadu was eventually dismissed for 494 - left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra, with an easy action and a useful arm ball, scalped six on Saturday.

And not to forget N. Jagadeesan’s vital 50 or Kaushik Gandhi’s valuable 55 at the top of the order.

Things looked bleak for Tamil Nadu at 162 for five when skipper Vijay Shankar was smartly picked up at silly point by Jonty Sidhu off Vikas.

Enter the explosive Shahrukh and the whole complexion changed.

Shahrukh, the marauder, and Indrajith, the artist, put on 134 for the sixth wicket.

The inspired Shahrukh, unruffled by the situation, the conditions or the attack, bludgeoned his drives, whipped his flicks, dumped the ball into the stands and hooked and pulled the pacers for sixes.

He generates enormous power with his flourishing back-lift, strong wrists and shoulders and tremendous bat speed. His footwork isn’t great but he gets behind the line and whacks the ball with a still head.

The calm and composed Indrajith danced down to the spinners, handled seamers with confidence, timed the ball sweetly and found the gaps with precision on either side.

Indrajith, playing across, fell to Nitish Rana’s off-break but Shahrukh found in Jagadeesan a determined partner who wisely played second fiddle and rotated the strike.

The two added a hectic 178 runs as Shahrukh cut loose and Jagadesan held firm. And the rampaging Tamil Nadu took the lead.