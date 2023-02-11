Day 3 Recap MP vs Bengal - Dhruva Prasad

Akash Deep (five for 42) dismantled Madhya Pradesh before Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar once again swung into damage control as Bengal took a 327-run lead with eight wickets remaining in the second innings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

Gharami and Majumdar found themselves in a familiar situation when openers Karan Lal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were dismissed in the span of less than an over for the second time in the match. Lal and Abhimanyu, bowled by Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, respectively, were beaten by the turn while playing off the backfoot.

