Akash Deep (five for 42) dismantled Madhya Pradesh before Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar once again swung into damage control as Bengal took a 327-run lead with eight wickets remaining in the second innings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.
Gharami and Majumdar found themselves in a familiar situation when openers Karan Lal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were dismissed in the span of less than an over for the second time in the match. Lal and Abhimanyu, bowled by Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, respectively, were beaten by the turn while playing off the backfoot.
Sheldon Jackson and Arpit Vasavada smashed sublime centuries to leave Karnataka out of kilter and bring Saurashtra right back into the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
From an overnight 76 for two, Saurashtra reached 364 for four at stumps on day three, just 43 runs shy of Karnataka’s first-innings total.
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy semifinals will start from Wednesday, February 8 from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.