Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia extended to five Tests

The latest edition of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on Monday extended by a match with India and Australia set to play five Tests later this year for the first time since the 1991–92 season, announced Cricket Australia (CA).

The full schedule for the 2024-25 series is set to be released in the coming days.

“For the first time since 1991–92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024–25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days,” CA posted on its social media platform,

The BCCI and CA jointly announced the development.

“The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a CA media release.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket’s significance.

“This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy,” he added.

In the past four series between the two teams, India has won on all four occasions, including back-to-back away Test series wins in 2018–19 and 2020–21.

However, Pat Cummins and Co. defeated Indian in the World Test Championship final in London last year.

Perth is set to host the opening Test of the five-match series this year. CA is yet to come out with the final schedule but the series is likely to start in late November this year.

“We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests, given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates,” CA Chairman Mike Baird said.