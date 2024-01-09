MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai began its campaign with a victory over Bihar in Patna by an innings and 51 runs.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 16:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer.
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Batter Shreyas Iyer has been added to Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai squad for its upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh, to be played from January 12 to 15 at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Mumbai began its campaign with a victory over Bihar in Patna by an innings and 51 runs.

The 29-year-old Iyer, who scored 41 runs in the recent Test series against South Africa, last played a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in 2018.

Iyer has scored 5407 runs in 67 first-class matches with 13 centuries.

Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Roystan Dias, Sylvester Dsouza

