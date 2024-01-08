MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra has a rule of not celebrating personal milestones this year, says Ricky Bhui

Andhra is yet to win a Ranji Trophy title, and starting this year, the team has a rule of not celebrating personal milestones. When Bhui reached his 15th First-Class century and then crossed 150, no one told him.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 21:35 IST , VISAKHAPATNAM

Sahil Mathur
Ricky Bhui was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Bengal and Andhra at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Ricky Bhui was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Bengal and Andhra at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Ricky Bhui was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Bengal and Andhra at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU/THE HINDU

Andhra’s Ricky Bhui hasn’t set any personal goals for this season. His only goal is to win the Ranji Trophy and “bat as long as possible”.

Scoring 175 in the opening game of the season, against last season’s runner-up Bengal, has made sure he’s up and running.

Bhui’s marathon 347-ball knock helped Andhra get a 36-run lead over Bengal and begin the tournament with three points in Group B.

Into his 11th year for Andhra, Bhui has assumed the role of a senior alongside captain Hanuma Vihari and has taken responsibility in the batting lineup.

“At the same time, I look at the youngsters, like (Shaik) Rasheed coming in, CR Gnaneshwar, take that responsibility up ahead and make them also chase that mindset about what is required to excel at this level,” Bhui told Sportstar.

Andhra is yet to win a Ranji Trophy title, and starting this year, the team has a rule of not celebrating personal milestones. When Bhui reached his 15th First-Class century and even crossed his 150, no one told him.

“Vihari, as a leader, he only said there are no personal milestones. Whatever it is, it’s a team milestone. When I reached my hundred, no one clapped. It was mandatory that whatever is there, we have to chase it down,” the 27-year-old, who was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match, said.

Bhui hit a paddle sweep for four, crossed the 150-run mark and got Andhra its lead, after which he took his helmet off. But the celebration, he says, was to celebrate crossing Bengal’s 409 since he didn’t know he crossed 150. 

“People usually get satisfied after reaching a milestone. No one should be satisfied until we are winning the game.”

Andhra players have come up with a synchronised clapping sequence which anyone, at anytime, can start, even if from the outside. During batting, the whole squad sits together and claps after each ball.

“[With] these small things we have made sure that the team has to be together. We are so determined to cross the line this time,” Bhui explained.

In the recently held IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 auction, Bhui was picked by Delhi Capitals. He’s aware that piling up runs and getting an IPL contract keeps the buzz around a player’s name.

“As a batsman, you have to keep piling up runs and IPL has become major. You know once you perform in IPL, you always get highlighted, people notice you,” he said. “You never know what things might come up,” Bhui concluded.  

