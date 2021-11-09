Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group E: Saurashtra defeats Delhi to reach knockout stage

Delhi bowed out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a 13-run defeat to Saurashtra in Rohtak. After a defeat on Monday against Hyderabad, Delhi needed a win to claim the second spot in Group E for a spot in the preliminary quarterfinals, but its batters failed to accelerate adequately in the business end of its chase of 167 to fall short.

The team was well in the hunt even with 3.4 overs left, when Lalit Yadav (28, 12b, 3x4, 2x6) got out to Jaydev Unadkat. Himmat Singh (18 n.o, 15b, 2x4) and Deepak Punia (7, 11b) scored just 23 runs in the time left. Earlier, openers Dhruv Shorey (33, 34b, 2x4) and Anuj Rawat (31, 28b, 5x4, 1x6) helped lay a solid foundation, but it was all in vain.

Saurashtra’s innings was shepherded largely by middle-order batter Sheldon Jackson (79, 47b, 11x4, 2x6). Chirag Jani added a valuable 42 (29b, 5x4, 1x6) lower down the order to provide a late thrust.

In Sultanpur, Hyderabad ensured its fifth win in five games, defeating Uttar Pradesh soundly. Tanmay Agarwal scored his second half-century in two days (62, 46b, 7x4, 1x6) and Buddhi Rahul scored an unbeaten 38 as Hyderabad posted 147 for 7 in its 20 overs. Uttar Pradesh, in reply, was bundled out for 118 in 19.3 overs, left-arm medium pacer Chama Milind claiming a career-best 5 for 8 in 3.2 overs.

Hyderabad qualifies directly for the quarterfinals on November 18, while Saurashtra will feature in the preliminary quarterfinals on November 16.

Chandigarh registered its first win in the competition in an inconsequential match in Sultanpur. In a nip-and-tuck affair, Chandigarh chased down its target of 162 in the last over, with three balls to spare. Manan Vohra (74, 60b, 3x4, 4x6) and Sarul Kanwar (38, 22b, 4x4, 2x6) were the chief run-getters for the side.

Vohra was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the penultimate over, with eight runs needed to win. Jaskarandeep Singh and Gaurav Puri then took their team across the line.

Nineteen-year-old Sanyam Arora (68 n.o., 46b, 8x4, 3x6) was the chief contributor with the bat for Uttarakhand.