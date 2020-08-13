Cricket Domestic Domestic UPCA president Yadupati Singhania passes away UPCA president Yadupati Singhania, 67, passed away on Thursday in Singapore due to prolonged illness. PTI 13 August, 2020 17:16 IST The UPCA will organise a condolence meeting in memory of Singhania soon. - G R N SOMASHEKAr PTI 13 August, 2020 17:16 IST Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday.He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita. Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.“Yadupati Singhania had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. News of his demise was received on Thursday morning. He was around 67 years old,” UPCA director Rajiv Shukla told PTI. BCCI clearance to host IPL received - Emirates Cricket Board The nature of Singhania’s illness was not clear. Shukla added that like Singhania his grandfather Padampat and father Gaur Hari were also engaged in promoting cricket in UP and the family has helped the sport reach new heights in the state."The UPCA will organise a condolence meeting in memory of Singhania soon," said Shukla. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos