Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 7 updates: Three down for Baroda, Kerala; Shantanu makes short work of Bihar top-order

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra: MP wicketkeeper Abhishek Bhandari falls after a 105-run opening stand with Shubham Sharma, who just reached his fifty. Rajat Patidar is the new man in. Madhya Pradesh 105/1 in 24.5 overs.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Captain Priyank Panchal and Chirag Gandhi have been dismissed in a gap of just three runs. Gujarat 70/4 in 20 overs.

Odisha vs Bihar: Oh, no no... What is happening here? Shantanu seems to be making short work of the Bihar batsmen now, with Mahrour and Yashaswi Rishav gone as well. Bihar 99/3 in 23 overs.

Odisha vs Bihar: Shantanu Mishra gets rid of Sakibul Gani in the nick of time, with the opener just two short of his fifty. Mangal Mahrour, at the other end, has been joined by Yashaswi Rishav as Bihar looks to march on. Bihar 95/1 in 21 overs.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand: Stumped! Ishan Kishan does the honours as Narayan Jagadeesan's time out in the middle has come to an abrupt end. Wait... It gets worse. Anukul Roy has come back to dismiss TN skipper Dinesh Karthik as well for just one run. Tamil Nadu 61/2 in 18.1 overs.

Karnataka vs Kerala: Shreyas Gopal adding salt to Kerala's wounds as he castles Vishnu Vinod. Captain Sachin Baby and Vathsal Govind have some rebuilding to do at the Chinnaswamy. Kerala 60/3 in 15.2 overs.

Vidarbha vs Punjab: Fifty for the skipper. And what a way to bring it up - with a mammoth maximum! Faiz Fazal is greeted with loud applause from the dressing room as he raises his bat. Punjab bowlers have done little this morning to bother him. Vidarbha 88/1 in 16.4 overs.

Tripura vs Goa: Goa's all-rounder Lakshay is on a roll! He has now snapped up three wickets from his six overs as Bishal Ghosh follows Udiyan Bose back into the pavilion. Tripura 40/3 in 10.3 overs.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Glovesman Prateek Reddy is having a busy day behind the stumps. Two fine catches have now unsettled Gujarat's top-order. Gujarat 38/2 in 11.3 overs.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh: Baroda has lost two of its premier batsmen in quick succession now! After the young Sourabh Majumdar, who made his List A debut last Saturday, removed Kedar Devdhar, Veer Pratap Singh gets Abhimanyu Singh walking. Baroda 39/3 in 8.4 overs.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Dhruv Raval departs, caught behind. Chama Milind gets the party started for Hyderabad. Gujarat 13/1 in 4.5 overs.

Tripura vs Goa: Tripura has just lost its opener Bikram Kumar Das- ct KD Eknath b Lakshay A Garg. Tripura 26/1 in 4.5 overs.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh: Sourabh Majumdar strikes! Opener Smit Patel departs for 13. Vishnu Solanki comes to the crease. Baroda 24/1 in 5.4 overs.

Karnataka vs Kerala: Kerala has been rocked early! Both Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson are back in the hut. Yes, you've read that right. Kerala 4/2 in 1.4 overs

Railways vs Uttar Pradesh: Timber! Karan Sharma walks as Ananta Saha provides Railways with an early breakthrough. Uttar Pradesh 6/1 in 1.1 overs.

PLAYING XI

Tripura: A S Sarkar, B B Ghosh, D B Debbarma (W), R A Dey, M B Mura Singh (C), Milind, U U Bose, Pratyush Singh, Arjun Debnath, Bikram Kumar Das, Parvez Sultan



Goa: Amulya Pandrekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay A Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Darshan Misal, Keenan, Amit Verma (C), KD Eknath (W), Vaibhav Govekar

Baroda: N A Rathva, A Sheth, Abhimanyusingh, Kedar Devdhar, K H Pandya (C), L I Meriwala, S K Patel (W), Vishnu Solanki, B A Pathan, K R Kakade, P D Yadav

Chhattisgarh: Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (C), Ashutosh Singh, Veer Pratap Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar (W),Vishal Singh, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Mandal

Gujarat: Ripal Patel, Het, Piyush Chawla, Chirag J Gandhi, Dhruv Raval (W), P K Panchal (C), B H Merai, H P Patel, C T Gaja, Karan P Patel, A Nagwaswalla

Hyderabad: Tanay Thyagarajan, C V Milind, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal (C), B Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, T Ravi Teja, Mickil Jaiswal, Ctl Rakshann, Tilak Varma, Prateek Reddy (W)

Madhya Pradesh: Ishwar Chandra Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar, Gourav Yadav, Parth Sahani (C), Aditya Shrivastava, Abhishek Bhandari (W), Venkatesh Iyer, Mohd Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Girinath Reddy, C R Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui (W), G H Vihari (C), Stephen, K V Sasikanth, K Nithish Kumar Reddy, Shoaib Mohammed Khan

Vidarbha: Bhute, F Y Fazal (C), A A Wakhare, A A Sarvate, Ganesh Satish, S R Ramaswamy, A V Wadkar (W), A K Karnewar, A S Thakare, Y V Rathod, S R Dubey

Punjab: Harpreet Brar, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Mann, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Anmol Malhotra (W), Sanvir Singh

Tamil Nadu: Ragupathy Silambarasan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C) (W), B Indrajith, M Mohammed, Shahrukh Khan, Kousik J, M Siddharth, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore

Jharkhand: Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Rajan Deep, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Kumar Deobrat, Rahul Shukla, Bal Krishna, Ishan (C) (W), Sumit Kumar

Odisha: Saurabh Kanojia, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Rakesh Pattanaik, Subhransu Senapati, Shantanu Mishra (C), Rajesh Mohanty, Harshit Rathod, Kartik Biswal, Prabin K Luha (W), Sandeep Pattanaik

Bihar: Mahrour, A Raj, A Anand, Rahul Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Babul Kumar, S Gani, Shabbir Khan, Vikash Ranjan (W), Rathour, Yashaswi Rishav

Railways: Ananta Saha, Saurabh Singh, Arindam Ghosh, Karn Sharma (C), Amit Mishra, Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Pradeep Poojar, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Chaudhary, Dinesh Mor (W)

Uttar Pradesh: Shivam Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Aksh Deep Nath, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Mohsin Khan, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav (W)

Karnataka: M Prasidh, B R Sharath (W), V Vyshak, Karun Nair, Mithun A, Shreyas Gopal, Devdutt Padikkal, Suchith J, Samarth R (C), Siddharth K V, Aniruddha

Kerala: Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Sanju Samson, Robin, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby (C), Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (W), Nidheesh M D, Basil N P, Vathsal



TOSS UPDATES

- Goa opted to bowl vs Tripura

- Baroda to bat vs Chhattisgarh

- Hyderabad chose to field vs Gujarat

- Andhra chose to bowl vs Madhya Pradesh

- Punjab to field vs Vidarbha

- Tamil Nadu elects to bat vs Jharkhand

- Bihar opts to bat vs Odisha

- Railways to bowl vs Uttar Pradesh

- Karnataka elects to field vs Kerala

MATCHES TODAY



Tripura vs Goa, Round 4, Elite Group A - Surat Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Round 4, Elite Group A - Surat Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Round 4, Elite Group A - Surat Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra, Round 4, Elite Group B - Indore Vidarbha vs Punjab, Round 4, Elite Group B - Indore Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Round 4, Elite Group B - Indore Odisha vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group C - Bengaluru Railways vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C - Bengaluru Karnataka vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group C - Bengaluru



DAY 6 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Thursday as you sip on your morning coffee.

While one sent a strong reminder to the national selectors, the other justified their faith in him! Together, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav put up an exhibition of scintillating stroke-play and helped Mumbai to a mammoth victory over Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Arpit Vasavada’s half-centuries guided Saurashtra to a commanding 149-run win over Bengal in an Elite Group E contest at the Jadavpur University ground.

Also, Uttarakhand thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets to register its third consecutive win in the Plate group. Assam joined Uttarakhand on 12 points, outplaying Nagaland by 84 runs in another match.

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar. There are no matches being streamed today.