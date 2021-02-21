Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya

A superb knock of 141 by opener Jay Bista powered Uttarakhand to a six-wicket win over Meghalaya in a Plate Group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Bista scored his runs in 119 balls, striking 18 fours and three sixes.

Chasing 243 for victory, Bista and skipper Kunal Chandela (55 off 80 balls) set up the win with a second-wicket partnership of 126 runs in 142 balls.



READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kaif, Majumdar shine in Bengal's opening win

Though Bista fell eight runs shy of the target, Uttarakhand got home with 5.5 overs to spare.

Earlier, R Sanjay Yadav's whirlwind 81 off 49 balls (2 fours, seven sixes) helped Meghalaya recover and post 242 for 6 in 50 overs, having slipped to 123 for 4 in the 34th over.

In other matches, Assam thrashed Manipur by 10 wickets in a game shortened by overnight rain and Nagaland outplayed Sikkim by 98 runs.

