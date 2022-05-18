England appoints Matthew Mott as white-ball coach

Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Introducing our new Men's White-Ball Head Coach! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 18, 2022

Mott, 48, has signed a four-year agreement and is expected to be in place for England's three-match ODI series against The Netherlands in Amsterdam next month.

Managing Director of England's Men's Cricket Rob Key, said: "It is a real privilege to be able to announce Mathew Mott as the Head Coach of our men's white-ball team. He has had an incredible coaching journey with so many varied experiences that have brought him to this point where he was outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams.:"

More to follow...