Cricket England appoints Matthew Mott as white-ball coach The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced today that it has appointed Matthew Mott as England Men's White-Ball Head Coach. Team Sportstar 18 May, 2022 14:48 IST File photo of Matthew Mott. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 May, 2022 14:48 IST Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Mott, 48, has signed a four-year agreement and is expected to be in place for England's three-match ODI series against The Netherlands in Amsterdam next month.Managing Director of England's Men's Cricket Rob Key, said: "It is a real privilege to be able to announce Mathew Mott as the Head Coach of our men's white-ball team. He has had an incredible coaching journey with so many varied experiences that have brought him to this point where he was outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams.:"