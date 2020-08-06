England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Score, Day 3 Match Updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first England vs Pakistan Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

— Can Pakistan gallop to a victory in Manchester? If it does, this will be its second-ever win here. The only victory was in 2001.

— Shan Masood scored his fourth Test century on Thursday, and his third in a row. What's more, it's his highest Test score. He became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons.

— We got a full day's play yesterday after a rain-curtailed Day One in Manchester. What will the weather hold for us today? "Light cloud and light winds" are predicted by the BBC. A maximum of 26 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 15 degrees. Perfect for cricket.

— After a rain-curtailed first day, we got a full day's play on Day Two, a day dominated by Pakistan for the most part. Afridi, Abbas and Naseem were all over England in the final session, after Pakistan posted 326 on the board.

— England's middle order has to rally to try to get close to Pakistan's total. With Root and Stokes both gone, though, it's an uphill task.

Here's the report of the action from Thursday.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 5 August 2020, 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.