England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Crawley, Buttler look to continue onslaught

- Zak Crawley realises dream with ton against Pakistan

How Zak Crawley dominated Pakistan with a sublime century. Here are the highlights.

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler have put on 205 runs for the fifth wicket already. It's the ninth-highest partnership for England for the fifth wicket. Many of those runs were scored in the final session of Day One, when Pakistan's bowlers were a bit tired. The big question is: can the seamers get them out and bring their team back in the contest in the morning session?

Remember, Pakistan has to win this Test to prevent its first series defeat in England since 2010.

Here's the report of the first day's play if you missed out on all the action yesterday.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.