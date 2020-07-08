England vs West Indies, live score: First Test, Day 1

Test cricket is back after an agonising gap of four months.

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

When they walk onto the field, England and West Indies will set the tone for a quiet resumption of international cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The safety measures to ward off the threat of the virus will make it a different spectacle, perhaps a more sobering contest, with likely less congregation among players and no spectators.

Yet, it will be welcome for cricket-starved fans, the players and the administrators.

This context itself makes the other details of the contest unduly primary. The teams have some excellent players, although the host team may have a slight edge overall.

Both teams have a potent pace attack. Ben Stokes will lead England in the absence of Joe Root, and he will have the quality of Stuart Broad and James Anderson to fall back on, and the express pace of Jofra Archer. Jason Holder will have the services of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach, both capable of bowling very quick, besides himself.

It is the batting where West Indies may be slightly weaker on paper.

